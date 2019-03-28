Bruce Armitage to give Crano Memorial Lecture

Bruce A. Armitage, a professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University and codirector of the Center for Nucleic Acids Science and Technology, will give the 2019 Crano Memorial Lecture, organized by the ACS Akron Section in memory of John C. Crano, developer of photochromic polymer eyeglass lenses at PPG Industries.
Armitage’s research focuses on the use of peptide nucleic acids for sequence-specific recognition of DNA and RNA and the development of new fluorescence imaging and sensing reagents. Armitage will deliver the lecture at the University of Akron.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter