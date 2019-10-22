Advertisement

Awards

C&EN and CAS honor women scientists in Brazil

Awards aim to promote diversity and gender equality in science

by Linda Wang
October 22, 2019
Photo of Rosane Marina Peralta, Elisa Souza Orth, Lidiane de Oliveira, and Vanderlan da Silva Bolzani.
Credit: Fabio Hess/CAS
Awardees Rosane Marina Peralta (from left), Elisa Souza Orth, Lidiane de Oliveira, and Vanderlan da Silva Bolzani

Three women scientists in Brazil have been recognized with the 2019 C&EN/CAS Awards for Brazil Women in Chemistry & Related Sciences. The awards aim to promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Brazil and to develop a more advanced understanding of the impact of diversity on scientific research and the field of chemistry.

The awards are sponsored by CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, and Chemical & Engineering News, with support from the Brazilian Chemical Society and ACS. The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) hosted the awards. Each winner receives a $2,000 cash award, a SciFinder ID valid for three years, free ACS membership for three years, and an award certificate. The award ceremony took place in São Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 16.

“This award recognizes the contributions of women to the chemical sciences in Brazil. Brazil is a powerhouse of talent in the chemical sciences, and these three women scientists are some of the best examples of that,” says Bibiana Campos-Seijo, editor in chief of C&EN and vice president of C&EN Media Group. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate diversity and the achievements by these women alongside representatives of some of the most illustrious scientific organizations in the country.”

“We want to recognize these talented women and discuss ways to overcome barriers and to have a more equal workforce,” says Denise Ferreira, CAS’s country manager for Brazil.

Elisa Souza Orth of the Federal University of Paraná is the winner of the award in the Emerging Leader in Chemistry & Related Sciences category. The award recognizes the achievements of an outstanding chemical scientist or entrepreneur younger than 40.

Rosane Marina Peralta of the State University of Maringá is the winner of the award in Leadership in Academia. This award recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact to scientific research in chemistry or a related science.

Lidiane de Oliveira of Solvay is the winner of the award in the Leadership in Industry category. This award recognizes an individual working in the chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and, consequently, to the good of the community and society.

Additionally, Vanderlan da Silva Bolzani of São Paulo State University received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Advocacy for Diversity in the Sciences in recognition of the leadership role she has played over decades to ensure women have visibility in the sciences in Brazil.

Nominations for next year’s awards will open around June.

CORRECTION

This article was updated on Oct. 22, 2019, to correct the date of the award ceremony. It was Oct. 16, not Sept. 16.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

