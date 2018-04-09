CHAL presents 2017 awards

The ACS Division of Chemistry and the Law (CHAL) presented several awards for 2017.
Judge Pauline Newman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit received the inaugural Judge Pauline Newman Lifetime Achievement Award for her support of chemistry and the law.
Krista Bianco, an attorney at the law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, was presented with the Roger D. Middlekauf Service Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions and service to the division.
Justin Hasford, an attorney with Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, and Sarah Hasford, an attorney with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, received the Howard & Sally Peters Award for Non-Traditional Careers in Chemistry. The Hasfords are frequent presenters for CHAL’s nontraditional career symposia and serve as mentors for ACS members interested in a career in law.
