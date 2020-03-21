Advertisement

Awards

CHAS presents 2020 awards

by Linda Wang
March 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 11
The American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health and Safety (CHAS) has announced its 2020 awards to recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety. The awards will be presented at the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

David Finster, a professor of chemistry at Wittenberg University, will receive the Howard Fawcett Chemical Health and Safety Award for outstanding contributions to the science, technology, education, and communication of chemical health and safety.

Robin M. Izzo, executive director of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety at Princeton University, will receive the Tillmanns-Skolnick Award for her service to CHAS.

Mahesh K. Mahanthappa, a professor of chemical engineering and materials science at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, will receive the Laboratory Safety Institute Graduate Research Faculty Safety Award, which recognizes graduate-level academic research faculty who demonstrate outstanding commitment to chemical health and safety in their laboratories.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Chemistry Undergraduate Teaching Laboratory and the MIT Environment, Health, and Safety Office will receive the 2020 CHAS SafetyStratus College and University Health and Safety Award for an outstanding undergraduate chemical safety program.

Veronica Hayes and Jessica Martin of the University of Connecticut are the recipients of the CHAS Student Registration Award.

