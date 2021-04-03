CHAS presents 2021 awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health and Safety (CHAS) has announced its 2021 awards to recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.
Robert Toreki of Interactive Learning Paradigms will receive the Howard Fawcett Chemical Health and Safety Award for outstanding contributions to the science, technology, education, and communication of chemical health and safety.
Robert H. Hill Jr., who is retired from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will receive the CHAS Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifetime of dedication and service to the American Chemical Society, the ACS Division of Chemical Health and Safety, and the field of chemical health and safety.
The CHAS Graduate Student Safety Leadership Award, given this year in honor of Sheharbano “Sheri” Sangji, will go to Jessica DeYoung of the University of Iowa; Omar Leon Ruiz of the University of California, Los Angeles; Sarah Zinn of the University of Chicago; and Cristian Aviles-Martin of the University of Connecticut. The winners are being honored for their outstanding leadership in the area of chemical health and safety in their laboratory or department.
Ian A. Tonks of the University of Minnesota Twin Cities is the recipient of the Laboratory Safety Institute Graduate Research Faculty Award, which recognizes graduate-level faculty who demonstrate outstanding commitment to chemical health and safety in their laboratories.
The SafetyStratus College and University Health and Safety Award goes to the C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry at West Virginia University in recognition of its comprehensive undergraduate laboratory safety program.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter