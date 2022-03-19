Advertisement

Awards

CMA announces spring 2022 Pfizer Travel Award winners

by Racquel C. Jemison, ACS staff
March 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 10
The American Chemical Society Committee on Minority Affairs (CMA) is proud to announce the first 10 winners of the Pfizer Travel Award for spring 2022. Five undergraduate and five graduate students received $2,000 each to attend ACS Spring 2022 in San Diego and present their research posters during the Office of DEIR Reception Honoring NOBCChE’s 50th Anniversary.

This award is part of Pfizer’s 2-year pledge of $100,000 to diversify science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. To be eligible, students must be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group (including but not limited to Black, Hispanic, Latino, and Indigenous students), have a physical or cognitive disability, or identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Students are selected on the basis of their academic and research achievements, the potential benefit that conference attendance can have on their career, and interest and engagement in the chemistry and broader STEM enterprise.

The 2022 awardees are Asia Anderson, Humboldt State University; Schidza Cime, City College of New York; Camila Garcia, Florida Gulf Coast University; Collette Gordon, University of Southern California; David Gutierrez, University of California, Davis; Nikki Hoang, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Vageesha Liyana Gunawardana, Ohio State University; Emmanuel Maloba, Michigan State University; David Sarabia, University of Texas at Austin; and Rodrigo Tapia Hernandez, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

