COMP names 2018 winners

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the spring 2018 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry helps new faculty members gain visibility within the COMP community. The winners are Heather Kulik of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Daniel Lambrecht of the University of Pittsburgh, Eric May of the University of Connecticut, and Adam Willard of MIT. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.
The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students, cosponsored by the Chemical Computing Group and COMP, recognizes outstanding research performance by graduate students in computational chemistry. The recipients are Stephanie Hare of the University of California, Davis; John Karnes of the University of California, Santa Cruz; Michiel Niesen of California Institute of Technology; Alice Walker the University of North Texas; and Tzuhsiung Yang of the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
The Wiley Computers in Chemistry Outstanding Postdoc Award was presented to Farnaz Alipour Shakib of the University of Rochester, and Feizhi Ding of California Institute of Technology.
