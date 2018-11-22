COMP presents 2018 awards﻿﻿

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented the following awards at the fall 2018 ACS national meeting in Boston. The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility in the COMP community. The winners are Tim Kowalczyk of Western Washington University, Edward O’Brien of Pennsylvania State University, Amish Patel of the University of Pennsylvania, and Diwakar Shukla of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Each winner received a $1,000 prize. The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students recognizes outstanding research performance by graduate students in computational chemistry. The recipients are Victor Fung of the University of California, Riverside; Gabriel dos Passos Gomes of Florida State University; Rajat Maji of Texas A&M University; Qing Zhao of Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Hongyu Zhou of Southern Methodist University. The Wiley Computers in Chemistry Outstanding Postdoc Award went to Ka Un Lao of Cornell University and Josh Vermaas of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter