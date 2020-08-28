COMP presents 2020 fall awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented the following awards during the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo. The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility in the COMP community. The winners are Brenda Rubenstein of Brown University, Robert A. DiStasio Jr. of Cornell University, Bin Wang of the University of Oklahoma, and Pengfei “Frank” Huo of the University of Rochester. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.
The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students recognizes outstanding research performance by graduate students in computational chemistry. The recipients are Julia Rogers of the University of California, Berkeley, Justin Seffernick of the Ohio State University, Nandhini Rajagopal of Syracuse University, Jiangyan Feng of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Luis Angel Martinez Martinez of the University of California, San Diego. The Wiley Computers in Chemistry Outstanding Postdoc Award went to Srirupa Chakraborty of Los Alamos National Laboratory and Xuecheng Shao of Rutgers University.
