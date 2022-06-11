Call for applications for ACS Bridge Project Travel and Professional Development Award

The American Chemical Society is inviting applications for the ACS Bridge Project Travel and Professional Development Award, which provides support to underrepresented students to attend an ACS national meeting and/or another online career and professional development event of the recipient’s choice.
The award will cover the registration, travel, and lodging costs for attendance at an ACS national meeting and/or fees of another online workshop, course, or virtual event.
There are two categories for this award: undergraduate students and graduate students. Both categories are open to students from groups traditionally underrepresented in the chemical sciences. These include Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students. Applicants must be US citizens.
Students can apply at cenm.ag/bridgetravel. All applications require a letter of recommendation from the student’s mentor.
Applications for this award are accepted on a rolling basis, however those interested in applying to attend the ACS Fall 2022 national meeting must apply by July 1.
