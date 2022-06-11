Call for applications for the CTA Leadership Development System Course Award

The American Chemical Society’s Committee on Technician Affairs is accepting applications for the CTA Leadership Development System Course Award, which provides support for chemical technicians and chemists to attend an ACS Leadership Development System course during the ACS Fall 2022 meeting in Chicago.
Award recipients will be reimbursed for transport (mileage), lodging costs, meals, and fees for a leadership course of their choosing.
To qualify for the award, applicants must live within 200 miles of Chicago, have a degree in chemistry or related field, work in a chemistry-related field, be an ACS member with a valid membership number, and have an employer that supports them attending the meeting. Recipients will need to register for the ACS meeting.
Visit cenm.ag/acsleadershipdevelopment for details on the leadership courses available at this meeting.
Applicants must complete an application form that includes a short essay describing how they hope to benefit from taking this leadership course. Further information on the award is available at cenm.ag/acsleadershipprogram. The application deadline is July 30
