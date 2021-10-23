Call for nominations for the 2021 Buck-Whitney Award

The ACS Eastern New York Section seeks nominations for the Buck-Whitney Award, which recognizes original work in pure or applied chemistry. The award consists of a bronze medal and citation, a $1,000 honorarium, and a travel grant to present a talk to the Eastern New York section in Spring 2022. The nominee’s work can be in either experimental or theoretical aspects of any field of pure or applied chemistry and can come from industrial, government, or academic institutions. Nominations should include a list of the nominee’s accomplishments and contributions to chemistry. Send nominations by Nov. 13 to Steven A. Tysoe at buckwhitneyaward@gmail.com. The award winner will be announced at the monthly section meeting on Nov. 17.
