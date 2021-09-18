Advertisement

Awards

Call for nominations for 2021 Citations for Chemical Breakthrough Awards

by Alexandra A. Taylor
September 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 34
The American Chemical Society Division of the History of Chemistry is calling for nominations for its 2021 Citations for Chemical Breakthrough Awards.

The awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry. The advances must have had a revolutionary concept, broad scope, and long-term impact.

Departments or institutions being recognized will receive a plaque to be hung near the office or laboratory where the breakthrough was achieved.

Nominations must include a full literature citation and a supporting statement of up to 200 words. All nominations must be received by Oct. 1. For more information and nomination forms, visit bit.ly/3jZL6Kc or contact Jeffrey I. Seeman at jseeman@richmond.edu.

Please send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

