Call for nominations for 2021 Richards Medal

The Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for the 2021 Theodore William Richards Medal Award for conspicuous achievement in any area of chemistry. Nomination packages, consisting of a brief (no more than 5 pages) curriculum vitae for the nominee and a clear and concise (no more than 2 pages) nomination letter that outlines the candidate’s achievements in chemistry, should be submitted as a single PDF to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. Nominations must be received by Oct. 31. For more information, visit nesacs.org.
