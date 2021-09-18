Call for nominations for 2022 Charles Holmes Herty Medal

The American Chemical Society Georgia Section is soliciting nominations for the 2022 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, which is presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern United States. The award recipient will be honored by the ACS Georgia Section at the 88th Awards Banquet in fall 2022 and awarded a gold medal. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings and must have resided or worked in the southeastern region for more than 10 years. The deadline for submission of nominations for the 2022 award is Dec. 15. Complete the online form at acsga.org/charles-h-herty-award.
Please send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter