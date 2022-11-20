Call for nominations for the 2023 Welch Award in Chemistry

The Welch Foundation invites nominations for the 2023 Welch Award in Chemistry. The purpose of the award is to foster and encourage basic chemical research and to recognize the value of chemical research contributions made by someone who has not been recognized in a similar manner for the same work. Anyone can submit a nomination for consideration, but no self-nominations are allowed. Nominations must be received by Jan. 31, 2023, at noon CST. Detailed guidelines and instructions can downloaded from bit.ly/3hu2jNb. The nomination must include a cover letter, a detailed description of the research areas in chemistry on which the nomination is based, a brief biographical sketch of the proposed nominee, a list of 25 of the nominee’s most important scientific publications, and three seconding nomination letters. Email questions to welchaward@welch1.org.
