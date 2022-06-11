Advertisement

Call for nominations for ACS-CEI Award for Incorporation of Sustainability into Chemical Education

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 21
The American Chemical Society’s Committee on Environmental Improvement seeks nominations for the ACS-CEI Award for Incorporation of Sustainability into Chemical Education. This award recognizes individuals or groups who have made exemplary contributions to the incorporation of sustainability into chemical education.

The target audience for the nominees’ work should be one or more of the following: K–12 students, K–12 teachers, undergraduate students, graduate students, or the general public. Awardees will be expected to present on their education work as part of a symposium on chemistry education and sustainability at the ACS meeting.

Each awardee will receive $750 toward travel costs of attending the meeting. It is anticipated that four to six different projects will receive an award. Both third party and self-nominations are encouraged.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 30. Inquiries can be emailed tosoobare@uncg.edu.

