Call for nominations for ACS-CEI Award for Incorporation of Sustainability into Chemical Education

The American Chemical Society Committee on Environment and Sustainability (ACS-CEI) seeks third-party and self-nominations for the ACS-CEI Award for Incorporation of Sustainability into Chemical Education. This award recognizes groups or individuals that have made exemplary contributions to the incorporation of sustainability into chemical education for K–12 students and teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, or the general public.
Focus areas for the award include green chemistry, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and systems thinking. Awardees will be expected to present invited talks at a selected conference. More information can be found at cenm.ag/acs-cei-award. The nomination deadline is Sept. 30.
