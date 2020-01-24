Call for nominations for ACS North Jersey Section award

The American Chemical Society North Jersey Section is seeking nominations for the 2020 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design and Synthesis. The award recognizes initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance in pure or applied chemistry. Nominees must have had broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic or medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, or molecular recognition.
Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography and curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee’s important published works. Supporting letters are strongly encouraged.
Please submit materials by Feb. 28 to susan_zultanski@merck.com. The award is presented by the section every 2 years, and the prize consists of a crystal plaque and a $5,000 honorarium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter