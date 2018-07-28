Call for nominations for Akron Section Award

The ACS Akron Section is accepting nominations for the Akron Section Award, which honors young scientists who show great promise in their profession. The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and an engraved plaque. The awardee will deliver a lecture at the University of Akron for a technical audience and an evening lecture at a second venue for a general audience. Nominators should submit a curriculum vitae with the nomination to Charles M. Kausch, awards chair, at charlesm.kausch@omnova.com. Nominations are due by Aug. 6.
