Call for nominations for C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch program

C &EN is soliciting nominations for the 2022 class of its 10 Start-Ups to Watch program. We’re looking for groundbreaking young companies that are using chemistry to solve the world’s most pressing problems. We also seek to highlight the diversity of the scientists who are founding start-ups today, including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, and those from regions outside the US.
Firms that have made this list previously include those developing pharmaceuticals, materials, green chemistry processes, agricultural technologies, instruments, and automation tools. Visit cenm.ag/startups-2021 to learn more about previous award recipients.
Nominations should be made online at cenm.ag/10sutw. The nomination deadline is July 1.
