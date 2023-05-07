Call for nominations for Charles H. Stone Award

The Carolina-Piedmont Section of the American Chemical Society seeks nominations for the 2022 Charles H. Stone Award, which recognizes outstanding chemists in the southeastern US. This award acknowledges contributions to chemistry through activities in the scientific community, public outreach, education, and research. Awardees receive a plaque and $5,000 honorarium.
Nomination should be submitted as a single PDF and should include a letter of support from the sponsor and the local section chair, as well as short support statements from no more than two cosponsors. Email nominations to Matthew Chan, chair of the Stone Award Committee, at chanmkalb@gmail.com by May 26.
