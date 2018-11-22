Call for nominations for Charles H. Stone Award﻿﻿

The ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section seeks nomination for the 2018 Charles H. Stone Award, which recognizes an outstanding chemist in the southeastern U.S. The award includes a plaque and honorarium of $3,000, which will be presented at the local section’s May 2019 meeting. Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF and should include a letter of support by the sponsor and the local section chair and short support statements from no more than two cosponsors. Email nominations to Matthew Chan, chair of the Charles H. Stone Award, at chanmkalb@gmail.com. Nominations are due by Jan. 16, 2019.
