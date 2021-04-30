Call for nominations for Division of Polymer Chemistry awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Polymer Chemistry (POLY) is soliciting nominations for the following awards.
The Paul J. Flory Polymer Education Award recognizes outstanding achievements by an individual or team in promoting undergraduate or graduate polymer education. It includes $3,000, a plaque, presentation at an ACS symposium, and $2,000 in travel expenses for an ACS meeting. The deadline to apply is July 1.
The Industrial Polymer Scientist Award recognizes outstanding industrial innovation and creativity in polymer science by individual scientists or research teams. It includes $4,000, a plaque, the opportunity to present at an ACS symposium, and travel expenses to the symposium. The deadline to apply is July 31.
The Mark Young, Mark Scholar, and Mark Senior Awards recognize excellence in basic or applied research and leadership in polymer science by scientists of all ages. It includes $1,500, a plaque, and the opportunity to present at an ACS symposium. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1.
The POLY Fellows Award recognizes outstanding achievements in and contributions to polymer science and the profession. It includes a plaque. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.
