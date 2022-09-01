Call for nominations for Esselen Award

The Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society (NESACS) is inviting nominations for the 36th Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed significantly to the public well-being, thereby communicating the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award, which consists of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at NESACS’s April 2023 meeting. Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF and should include a letter signed by the primary sponsor, short supporting statements from two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest.
For more information, visit nesacs.org/awards_esselen.html. Nominations are due by Oct. 14 to Katherine Mirica at katherine.a.mirica@dartmouth.edu. Copy jpipergrady@gmail.com on the email.
