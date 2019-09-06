Call for nominations for Esselen Award

The American Chemical Society Northeastern Section is accepting nominations for the 29th Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist residing in the US or Canada whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public’s well-being and has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2020 meeting. Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF file and should include a letter signed by the primary sponsor, short supporting statements from two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest.
For more information, visit nesacs.org/awards_esselen.html. Nominations are due by Oct. 18 to john.macor@sanofi.com. Copy jpipergrady@gmail.com on the email.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
