Call for nominations for Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Recognition Program

The American Chemical Society invites graduate programs in the chemical sciences and departments with postdoctoral appointments to nominate individuals for the Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Recognition Program. This program recognizes young chemical scientists who demonstrate exemplary leadership in one of the following three categories: mentoring; diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect; or research safety.
Nominations are handled entirely by the academic institution or department. Further information and the online nomination form can be found at cenm.ag/gradrecognition. The submission deadline is June 30.
