Call for nominations for HIST Breakthrough Awards

The American Chemical Society Division of the History of Chemistry is calling for nominations for its 2022 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough Awards.
The awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry. The advances must have had a revolutionary concept, broad scope, and long-term impact.
Departments or institutions being recognized will receive a plaque to be hung near the office or laboratory where the breakthrough was achieved.
Nominations must include a full literature citation and a supporting statement of up to 200 words. All nominations must be received by Feb. 22.
For more information and nomination forms, visit bit.ly/3jZL6Kc or contact Jeffrey I. Seeman at jseeman@richmond.edu.
