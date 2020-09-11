Call for nominations for Herty Medal

The Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for the 2021 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, which is presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the US. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings and must have resided or worked in the southeastern region for more than 10 years.The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. For more information, please visit acsga.org/herty-nomination.
