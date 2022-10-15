Call for nominations for Jonathan L. Sessler Fellowship

The American Chemical Society Scientific Advancement Division invites nominations for the Jonathan L. Sessler Fellowship for Emerging Leaders in Bioinorganic and Medicinal Inorganic Chemistry. The fellowship is open to investigators in their first 5 years of a tenure-track position or an equivalent research appointment at a US academic, national laboratory, or non-profit institution. Accommodations are made for family, health, or provider leaves. Sessler Fellows receive an honorarium, an engraved plaque, and registration, travel, and housing support for the ACS meeting at which they present their research. Fellows will be selected via a nomination and selection process, and self-nominations will not be accepted. Nominations are due Nov. 11. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sessler.
