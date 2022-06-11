Call for nominations for the Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Award

Nominations are open for the Spring 2023 Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Award. This award recognizes the work of scientists younger than 40 who are highly regarded by their peers for significant contributions to an area of chemistry or related multidisciplinary area of chemistry.
Awardees will present during the ACS Spring 2023 meeting in Indianapolis. The scope of their lecture should align with the meeting theme, “Crossroads of Chemistry.” The nominee must be solicited by and nominated through one or more of the ACS committees or technical divisions, and each ACS committee and technical division is able to nominate up to two individuals for this award. The nominee need not be a member of the nominating group or a member of ACS.
The nomination deadline for the Spring 2023 award is June 30. Submit nominations at cenm.ag/emergingleaderkavli. The deadline is June 30.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter