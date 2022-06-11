Advertisement

Awards

Call for nominations for the National Chemical Technician Award

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 21
The American Chemical Society’s Committee on Technician Affairs welcomes nominations for the National Chemical Technician Award, which honors excellence and professionalism among chemistry technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals.

Winners receive $1,000 and a plaque. The award is presented at a luncheon at the ACS Spring 2023 meeting in Indianapolis, and travel expenses are provided for the winner.

Nominees must have been employed in the field for a minimum of 5 years but do not need to be an ACS member. Nominations are judged on technical achievement, leadership, mentoring, communications/publications, awards, community activities, and contributions to quality, safety, and other initiatives.

The sponsors for this award are the Dow Chemical Company and 2009 ACS president Tom Lane. Nomination forms are to be completed online at cenm.ag/technicianaward and should include at least one recommendation letter from someone familiar with the candidate’s work. The nomination deadline is Sept. 30.

