Call for nominations for Nichols Medal

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the 2019 William H. Nichols Medal Award for outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry.
Investigators who have published a significant and original contribution in any field of chemistry during the five calendar years preceding the presentation meeting are eligible for consideration by the Nichols Medal Jury. The New York Section encourages nominations from academia, government, and industry. Each nomination should include a nomination form, biographical and professional data, and seconding letters. Nominations are due by May 31. To obtain a nomination form, visit newyorkacs.org/meetings/Nominations/Nichols.php or email njesper1@optonline.net.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
