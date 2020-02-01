Call for nominations for Patterson-Crane Award

The American Chemical Society Dayton and Columbus Sections are seeking nominations for the 2020 Patterson-Crane Award for outstanding contributions to the field of chemical information, broadly defined. The award will be presented at the 51st Central Regional Meeting in May. The award consists of a $3,000 honorarium and travel expenses to the regional meeting.
Nominations must include a one-to-three-page nomination letter highlighting contributions by the nominee to the field of chemical information, biographical information about the nominee, a bibliography of publications and presentations relevant to the award, and one seconding letter. The nominee does not need to be an ACS member.
Nominations must be received by March 31 and should be sent via email to Christopher Hadad at hadad.1@osu.edu. For more information, visit daytonacs.org.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
