Call for nominations for Richards Medal

The ACS Northeastern Section is soliciting nominations for the 2018.
Theodore William Richards Medal Award for conspicuous achievement in any area of chemistry. Nomination packages, consisting of a brief (no more than five pages) curriculum vitae for the nominee, and a clear and concise (no more than two pages) nomination letter that outlines the candidate’s achievements in chemistry, should be submitted electronically as a single PDF file to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. Nominations must be received by Oct. 31. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org
