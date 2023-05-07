Call for nominations for Southern Chemist Award

The Memphis Local Section of the American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for its 2023 Southern Chemist Award, which recognizes distinguished service to the chemical profession in the southern US.
Nominees should be US citizens who have worked in the South at least a decade. They must also have actively participated in ACS events and brought recognition to the region through their work.
Nominations should include a biography, a brief account of the nominee’s technical accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, a list of publications and patents, a list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters. Email PDFs to Timothy Brewster, chair of the Memphis Local Section, at tbrwster@memphis.edu by Sept. 1.
