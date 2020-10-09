Call for symposia: 2021 Northeast Regional Meeting

Symposium proposals are being accepted for the 2021 Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2021) of the American Chemical Society Northeastern Sectionuntil Dec. 18. The meeting will be held June 16–19, 2021, at Northeastern University. The conference has a general theme of “Chemistry at the Hub” and will cover all aspects of the chemical science and engineering fields.
A number of social and networking events are planned, including an awards banquet, networking sessions, workshops on chemistry and the law, a graduate school fair, an undergraduate program, and a program for high school chemistry teachers. In addition, the meeting will include plenary lectures and poster sessions.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring of 2021, and the online program will be available May 14. A call for abstracts will be issued in January. To submit a symposium proposal, visit the NERM 2021 website at 2021.nermconference.org. For more information, contact the conference chair, Hicham Fenniri, at h.fenniri@northeastern.edu.
ACS continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on in-person meetings. Please visit acs.org for the most up-to-date information.
