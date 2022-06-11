Advertisement

Awards

Calls for nominations for Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Recognition Program

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 21
The American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for the Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Recognition Program, which recognizes talented young chemical scientists who demonstrate leadership in one of the following three categories: mentoring; promotion of diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect; and promotion of research safety.

To qualify for this recognition, the nominee must be a current graduate student or postdoctoral scholar in the chemical sciences at the time of submission. Nominations should come from the student’s or postdoc’s department, with individuals only able to be nominated for one of the three categories in a given year.

This award is sponsored by three groups within ACS: the Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Development program, the Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Advisory Board, and the Society Committee on Education.

Nominations must be submitted via the online form at cenm.ag/gradrecognition. The deadline to submit program nominees is June 30.

