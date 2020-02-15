Carolyn Bertozzi receives John J. Carty Award

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University, is the recipient of the 2020 John J. Carty Award for the Advancement of Science, presented by the National Academy of Sciences. Bertozzi is being honored for her invention of bioorthogonal chemistry, a class of chemical reactions that has opened up new areas of research. Applications of bioorthogonal chemistry include molecular imaging in cells, drug target identification, and the creation of next-generation biotherapeutics. Bertozzi will be honored at a ceremony in Washington, DC, in April.
