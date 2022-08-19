Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Awards

Carolyn Bertozzi wins 2022 Welch Award in Chemistry

Foundation honors Stanford chemist for her work on glycobiology and bio-orthogonal chemistry

by Laura Howes
August 19, 2022
A head and sholders photo of Bertozzi with greenery in the background
Credit: Laura Morton Photography
Carolyn R. Bertozzi

The Welch Foundation has awarded the 2022 Robert A. Welch Award in Chemistry to Stanford University chemist Carolyn R. Bertozzi for her work on bioorganic chemistry and developing bio-orthogonal reactions. The annual prize recognizes a chemist who has made important research contributions that have “a significant, positive influence on humankind.” The prize comprises a certificate, a gold medallion, and $500,000.

“For decades, many scientists were puzzled about the purpose and chemical nature of the glycan cell surface until Dr. Bertozzi used bio-orthogonal chemistry to uncover the full picture,” Catherine J. Murphy, chair of the Welch Foundation Scientific Advisory Board, says in a statement. “Further, Carolyn has invented many tools to help her understand glycobiology and how the glycan functions . . . These cutting-edge technologies have huge implications for future cancer therapies.”

