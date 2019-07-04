Advertisement

Awards

Catalysis Division presents 2019 awards

by Linda Wang
July 4, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 27
The American Chemical Society Catalysis Science and Technology Division has announced the winners of its 2019 awards.

The 2019 Early Career in Catalysis Award will go to Yuriy Román-Leshkov, an associate professor of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The award recognizes and encourages accomplishments and innovation of unusual merit by individuals in early stages of their careers, emphasizing independence and creativity.

The 2019 Exceptional Achievements in Catalysis award will go to Francisco Zaera, a professor of chemistry at the University of California, Riverside. The award recognizes excellence and scientific leadership in catalysis science and technology by an individual.

The 2019 ACS Catalysis Lectureship for the Advancement of Catalytic Science will be awarded jointly to Tufts University chemical engineering professor Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos and Tufts chemistry professor Charlie Sykes for their work on single-atom alloy materials as catalysts.

