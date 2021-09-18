Celebration to honor Norris Award recipient

Paris Svoronos, professor of chemistry at Queensborough Community College, will receive the 2020 James Flack Norris Award at the Nov. 18 meeting of the Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society.
The James Flack Norris Award is the first national award for outstanding achievement in the teaching of chemistry. Svoronos is being recognized for championing a diverse body of STEM students at the community-college level with deep impact on their lives and on the public’s perception of 2-year community-college students.
