Chad Mirkin and Helma Wennemers win supramolecular awards

Chad Mirkin of Northwestern University and Helma Wennemers of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, are the winners of supramolecular chemistry awards presented by the Research Center for Functional Molecular Systems; they recognize outstanding scientists in the supramolecular chemistry field.
Mirkin is the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry and the director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern. He was awarded the 2019 Netherlands Award for Supramolecular Chemistry for his many research contributions, including the invention and development of spherical nucleic acids and methods for rationally assembling nanoparticles into macroscopic materials.
Helma Wennemers is a professor of organic chemistry at ETH Zurich. She was awarded the 2019 Netherlands Scholar Award for Supramolecular Chemistry for her work on the rational design and development of peptide-based asymmetric catalysts and bioinspired molecular scaffolds for applications in supramolecular and biological chemistry.
Mirkin and Wennemers received the awards during the International Conference on Molecular Systems Engineering in August in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.
