Chad Mirkin wins Perkin Medal

Chad A. Mirkin, the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry and director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University, has won the Perkin Medal from the Society of Chemical Industry, America Group.
The award, which is considered to be the highest honor in US industrial chemistry, recognizes Mirkin’s contributions to nanotechnology and nanochemistry, including the invention and development of spherical nucleic acids and numerous nanopatterning methodologies.
Mirkin will receive the medal at a dinner in his honor on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia.
