Chemical health and safety division presents 2018 awards﻿

The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) presented several awards during the ACS fall national meeting in Boston. The division awards recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.
The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill’s department of chemistry and department of environment, health, and safety received the 2018 SafetyStratus College & University Health & Safety Award for an outstanding undergraduate chemical safety program.
Dow Chemical received the 2018 Howard Fawcett Chemical Health & Safety Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the science, technology, education, and communication of chemical health and safety.
Diane Grob Schmidt, a past ACS president who is a retired section head from Procter & Gamble, is the recipient of the 2018 CHAS Tillmanns-Skolnik Award for her outstanding service to the division.
The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Laurence Doemeny, retired from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and Neal Langerman, owner of Advanced Chemical Safety.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
