Chemistry undergraduates awarded research fellowships

The 2019 recipients of the American Chemical Society Division of Organic Chemistry’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships (SURF) have been announced. They are Yotam Ashkenazi of the University of Connecticut; Roukaya El Mokadem of Oklahoma State University; Clara Ellis of the University of Southern Mississippi; Montgomery Gray of the Ohio State University; Christopher Hanneman of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Yelin Jung of Bryn Mawr College; Austin King of Michigan State University; Amanda Melanese of California State University San Marcos; Kellie Stellmach of Macalester College; Jordan Thompson of the University of California, Berkeley; Joey Tuccinardi of Boise State University; and St. John Whittaker of the University of Scranton.
The SURF awards provide $5,000 in funding for summer research opportunities for outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students attending colleges and universities. For more information about the program, visit bit.ly/2AMH0xX.
