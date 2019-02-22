Chemists named 2019 Cottrell Scholars

Thirteen chemists have been named recipients of the 2019 Cottrell Scholar Awards by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement. The chemists are among 24 recipients of this year’s $100,000 awards, which honor teacher-scholars in chemistry, physics, and astronomy.
The chemistry scholars include Robbyn K. Anand, Iowa State University; Dennis D. Cao, Macalester College; Jonathan J. Foley, William Paterson University; Chenfeng Ke, Dartmouth College; Ellen M. Matson, University of Rochester; Charles C. L. McCrory, University of Michigan; Katherine A. Mirica, Dartmouth College; Alison R. H. Narayan, University of Michigan; Paul L. Raston, James Madison University; Shahir S. Rizk, Indiana University at South Bend; Kana Takematsu, Bowdoin College; Christina Vizcarra, Barnard College; and Justin J. Wilson, Cornell University.
