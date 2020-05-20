Chemists win Iota Sigma Pi awards

Iota Sigma Pi, the National Honor Society for Women in Chemistry, has named the winners of its 2020 awards for women in chemistry and related fields. The awards will be presented at Iota Sigma Pi’s triennial conference, which has been rescheduled for July 2021.
Jillian Dempsey, associate professor of chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the recipient of the Agnes Fay Morgan Research Award for research achievement by a woman chemist or biochemist age 40 or younger. Dempsey’s research focuses on the conversion of solar energy to chemical energy through artificial photosynthesis.
Sheila R. Smith, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Michigan–Dearborn, is the recipient of the Centennial Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, awarded for excellence in teaching chemistry, biochemistry, or a chemistry-related field at an undergraduate institution that does not offer a graduate program in that field. Smith leads faculty development workshops and uses classroom technology to improve the teaching of chemistry and biochemistry.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
