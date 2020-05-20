Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Chemists win Iota Sigma Pi awards

by Linda Wang
May 20, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Iota Sigma Pi, the National Honor Society for Women in Chemistry, has named the winners of its 2020 awards for women in chemistry and related fields. The awards will be presented at Iota Sigma Pi’s triennial conference, which has been rescheduled for July 2021.

Jillian Dempsey, associate professor of chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the recipient of the Agnes Fay Morgan Research Award for research achievement by a woman chemist or biochemist age 40 or younger. Dempsey’s research focuses on the conversion of solar energy to chemical energy through artificial photosynthesis.

Sheila R. Smith, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Michigan–Dearborn, is the recipient of the Centennial Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, awarded for excellence in teaching chemistry, biochemistry, or a chemistry-related field at an undergraduate institution that does not offer a graduate program in that field. Smith leads faculty development workshops and uses classroom technology to improve the teaching of chemistry and biochemistry.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nominations now open for 2025 Dreyfus Prize
2023 Dreyfus Prize call for nominations
2021 Dreyfus Prize open for nominations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE