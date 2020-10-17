Advertisement

Awards

Dallas–Fort Worth Section announces 2020 award winners

by Linda Wang
October 17, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 40
The American Chemical Society Dallas–Fort Worth Section has presented its awards for 2020.

Nicolay V. Tsarevsky, an associate professor of chemistry at Southern Methodist University, is the recipient of the Wilfred T. Doherty Award, which honors chemists and chemical engineers in the Dallas–Fort Worth area who have made significant achievements in research, teaching, and service. Tsarevsky’s research focuses on polymerization techniques, functional materials, coordination chemistry and catalysis, and the chemistry of hypervalent compounds.

Nicole Lyssy, a high school chemistry teacher at Plano West Senior High School, is the winner of the Werner Schulz Award, which recognizes excellence in high school teaching. Lyssy’s accomplishments include expanding the high school’s Advanced Placement Chemistry program, sponsoring the school’s ACS Chemistry Club, and cosponsoring the LASER (Learning about Science and Engineering Research) science fair.

William H. Hendrickson Jr., Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of Dallas, is the winner of the Chemistry Ambassador Award, which recognizes a local section member whose work has helped promote chemistry to the community. From 1989 to 2010, Hendrickson did chemistry demonstration shows at numerous schools in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. He has also mentored more than 90 undergraduate students in summer research.

Jo L. King, a high school chemistry teacher at Plano West Senior High, is the winner of the ACS Southwest Regional Meeting High School Teaching Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to high school chemistry education. King serves as cochair of the ACS Precollege Committee for the Division of Chemical Education.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

