Daniel Bailey wins Peter J. Dunn Award

Daniel Bailey of Takeda Pharmaceuticals is the recipient of the Peter J. Dunn Award for Green Chemistry and Engineering Impact in the Pharmaceutical Industry. The award, established by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable, recognizes excellence in the research, development, and execution of new green chemistry technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.
Bailey developed a technology for greener reaction conditions that reduces a six-step synthesis to four. In addition to shortening the synthetic route, Bailey and his team were able to reduce the amount of raw materials needed to make a final product. Bailey will present his technology during the 24th Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will take place virtually June 15–19.
